Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Plays exceptionally well
Crawford allowed two goals on 39 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.
It was an up-and-down affair, as the two teams combined to record 79 shots on net. Crawford saw 39 and has faced at least 37 shots in each of the last four games. He's played well with that workload, posting a .922 save percentage in his last three starts. Crawford is 14-18-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .916 save percentage in 36 games this season.
