Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Plays well in shootout loss
Crawford kicked out 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Penguins.
Crawford had no chance on either Pittsburgh goal, both of which came on one-timers while he was moving side to side. The 34-year-old has now put together back-to-back strong performances, giving up only two goals in each, after a really rough start to the season. In eight appearances overall, Crawford is 2-4-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .905 save percentage, but he boasts an encouraging .924 save percentage over his last two starts.
