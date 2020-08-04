Crawford yielded six goals on 35 shots in a Game 2 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Crawford gave up a hat trick to Connor McDavid in the contest. It was another shaky effort for the 35-year-old Crawford, who has given up 10 goals on 64 shots in two games. Crawford still gives the Blackhawks the best chance to win -- it's likely he starts again in Wednesday's Game 3.