Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Posts 26 saves

Crawford allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Stars on Saturday.

Since returning from injury on Feb. 27, Crawford is 3-1-0 but with an .886 save percentage. He's still sitting below .900 in that category despite the excellent performance Saturday, but it's still reassuring that Crawford seems to be regaining his footing. He's had a disappointing season largely due to injury. Crawford is 9-15-2 with a 3.31 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 27 games this season.