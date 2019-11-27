Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Posts first shutout

Crawford stopped 32 shots and didn't yield a goal in a 3-0 victory against the Stars on Tuesday.

This kind of came out of nowhere, as Crawford came in with a below .500 record and having yielded three goals in his last game almost a week ago. But behind his effort, the Blackhawks have their first shutout victory of the season. Crawford is just 5-5-2 and possesses a 2.77 GAA, but he can still be counted upon in the save percentage category, where he owns a .920 mark.