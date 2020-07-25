Crawford (undisclosed) is on the ice for practice Saturday.

Crawford missed the first 12 days of training camp with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though he's now healthy and ready to take over as the Blackhawks' No. 1 netminder heading into the team's qualifying round matchup with the Oilers. The 35-year-old netminder was red hot towards the end of the regular season, posting an impressive 2.41 GAA and .930 save percentage through his last 10 starts. If he's able to regain that form after such a long layoff, he could help propel Chicago past Edmonton.