Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Presumed starter against Dallas
Crawford is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home matchup with the Stars, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford was decent in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his seventh loss of the campaign. The veteran netminder will attempt to get back in the win column in a brutal home matchup with a seemingly unstoppable Stars team that's won seven straight games.
