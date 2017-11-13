Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pulled against New Jersey
Crawford found himself on the bench to the start the third period after giving up five goals on 25 shots Sunday against New Jersey.
Crawford was exploited on a night where the Devils rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Blackhawks 7-5. The 32-year-old has been lackluster in back-to-back losses, but he still owns a solid .932 save percentage on the season. Crawford's 7-7-0 record isn't great, but aside from a few tough nights, he's been excellent this season. Chalk this one up as an off night and move forward.
