Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Receives starting nod for Saturday's contest
Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets.
Crawford was sharp in Thursday's season opener, turning aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced en route to a 10-1 victory. The 32-year-old backstop will look to pick up his second win of the campaign in a matchup with a Columbus squad that just potted five goals against the Islanders on Friday.
