Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Records seven saves in relief
Crawford allowed one goal on eight shots in relief during a 6-3 loss against the Avalanche on Saturday.
The Blackhawks starter was supposed to have the night off after picking up a victory against the Predators on Friday. But Anton Forsberg allowed five goals on 20 shots, so Crawford was pressed into duty. He was mostly good but wasn't really tested, as the Blackhawks dominated the puck while trailing in the final 30 minutes. Letting one slip past him, though, will drop his save percentage a few points.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in 2-1 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making start Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Done in by nascent club•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will patrol crease Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Bounces back against Coyotes•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday in Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...