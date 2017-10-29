Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Records seven saves in relief

Crawford allowed one goal on eight shots in relief during a 6-3 loss against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The Blackhawks starter was supposed to have the night off after picking up a victory against the Predators on Friday. But Anton Forsberg allowed five goals on 20 shots, so Crawford was pressed into duty. He was mostly good but wasn't really tested, as the Blackhawks dominated the puck while trailing in the final 30 minutes. Letting one slip past him, though, will drop his save percentage a few points.