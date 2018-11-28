Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Relieved after two rough periods

Crawford was pulled after yielding six goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Crawford was hung out to dry often in this outing and was eventually replaced by Cam Ward. Still, this is Crawford's third straight loss, as he's allowed 14 goals in that span. He'll need to get back into tune quickly for a tough road matchup against the Jets on Thursday.

