Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Relieved after two rough periods
Crawford was pulled after yielding six goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Crawford was hung out to dry often in this outing and was eventually replaced by Cam Ward. Still, this is Crawford's third straight loss, as he's allowed 14 goals in that span. He'll need to get back into tune quickly for a tough road matchup against the Jets on Thursday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Zapped by Lightning•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stacked against Bolts in Tampa•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles continue•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Washington•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stellar performance Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...