Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Remains without timetable for return
Crawford (concussion) did not skate with the team Thursday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coach Joel Quenneville clarified that while the team is hoping to get Crawford back before the end of the 2017-18 campaign, there is no set return date. For now, fantasy owners will remain in limbo about when to expect the netminder to be taken off injured reserve. Chicago recalled Jean-Francois Berube from the minors, who will be given a shot to take on a bigger role in Crawford's absence.
