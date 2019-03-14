Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Removed due to illness up 5-1

Crawford felt ill and was replaced by Collin Delia to start the third period of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Crawford made 17 saves on 18 shots prior to being lifted with his team leading 5-1. The Blackhawks don't play again until Sunday in Montreal, so hopefully the time off will allow Crawford to get over this illness.

