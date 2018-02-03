Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating Saturday

Crawford worked out on the ice for the first time since being sidelined due to post-concussion syndrome Saturday, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is obviously a huge step in the right direction in Crawford's recovery, but the 33-year-old netminder should still be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass will continue to split the workload in goal for the Blackhawks until Crawford's given the green light to return to game action.