Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating Saturday
Crawford worked out on the ice for the first time since being sidelined due to post-concussion syndrome Saturday, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is obviously a huge step in the right direction in Crawford's recovery, but the 33-year-old netminder should still be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass will continue to split the workload in goal for the Blackhawks until Crawford's given the green light to return to game action.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not going on trip•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could return to ice soon•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Team sheds light on goalie's injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Season could be over•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Status remains unchanged•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...