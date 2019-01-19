Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating
Crawford (concussion) was on the ice working with goaltender coach Jimmy Waite on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
There's still no timeline for Crawford's return, but it's a highly encouraging sign that he was able to resume skating Saturday, as there were legitimate fears that he may consider retirement after suffering his second major concussion in a little over a year. There's no reason for the Blackhawks to rush Crawford back, as they currently sit dead last in the NHL's overall standings, but it appears as though he should be able to return at some point this season.
