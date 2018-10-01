Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Returns to practice Monday
Crawford (concussion) took the ice for practice for the first time Monday.
Crawford rotated with fellow backstops Cam Ward and Anton Forsberg for much of the time, but the fact that he was able to get on the ice with his teammates is a good step in his recovery. Still, the Montreal native is likely to start the year on injured reserve, but could take over the starting gig sooner rather than later.
