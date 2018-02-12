Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Returns to practice

Crawford (concussion) practiced for the first time since Dec. 23 on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Joel Quenneville also revealed that there wasn't a concrete timetable for Crawford to come back, but getting live action in practice checks off another recovery step nonetheless. Thursday against Anaheim remains a possibility for the 33-year-old to return to the crease, and Chicago would gladly welcome him back -- they've posted a 7-10-3 record in his absence.