Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Returns to Saturday's contest
Crawford returned to Saturday's contest versus the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford briefly left the game in the first period to be examined by the medical staff, but he was deemed good to go and returned to the ice. There shouldn't be any lingering issues from the injury scare.
