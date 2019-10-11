Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Rocky home opener

Crawford allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Crawford has now given up nine goals in his first two starts of 2019-20, stopping 53 of 62 shots for an .855 save percentage. The 34-year-old was aiming to bounce back from a .908 save percentage last season that was his worst since 2011-12, and so far the early returns aren't pretty. He'll look to right the ship as early as Saturday when Chicago hosts Winnipeg.