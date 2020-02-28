Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Role clarity helps

Crawford made 36 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Crawford snapped a mini two-game losing streak with the victory. There's something to say about role clarity -- he no longer has to split time with Robin Lehner. And he has the Hawks in the hunt for the wild card. Crawford has been performing well of late, so he's a reasonable fantasy option in the last quarter of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories