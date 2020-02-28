Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Role clarity helps
Crawford made 36 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Crawford snapped a mini two-game losing streak with the victory. There's something to say about role clarity -- he no longer has to split time with Robin Lehner. And he has the Hawks in the hunt for the wild card. Crawford has been performing well of late, so he's a reasonable fantasy option in the last quarter of the season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Lit up by Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tough loss in Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dazzles in overtime win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.