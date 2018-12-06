Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Rough stretch continues

Crawford allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

Crawford was a bit better Wednesday, but he still lost his sixth straight. Anaheim added an empty-net goal to seal the victory. He's not getting much help from his teammates, but Crawford's .864 save percentage during the losing streak can't be completely blamed on his skaters. Crawford is a liability at the moment, and owners cannot trust him. He leads the league with 12 regulation losses and possesses a .903 save percentage with a 3.16 GAA.