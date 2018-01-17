Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Season could be over

Crawford (upper body) could be lost for the balance of the season due to "vertigo-like symptoms," the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Multiple sources have reported that Crow could be out for the season, as he's feared to be dealing with the second case of vertigo-like symptoms in his career. The Blackhawks understandably are keeping this serious issue close to their collective vest until more information is obtained. Jeff Glass, a 32-year-old who didn't make his NHL debut until this past December, figures to continue holding down the Blackhawks' net for the foreseeable future. We advise against making any hasty moves in fantasy until the team makes an official announcement on Crawford.