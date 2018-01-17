Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Season could be over
Crawford (upper body) could be lost for the balance of the season due to "vertigo-like symptoms," the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Multiple sources have reported that Crow could be out for the season, as he's feared to be dealing with the second case of vertigo-like symptoms in his career. The Blackhawks understandably are keeping this serious issue close to their collective vest until more information is obtained. Jeff Glass, a 32-year-old who didn't make his NHL debut until this past December, figures to continue holding down the Blackhawks' net for the foreseeable future. We advise against making any hasty moves in fantasy until the team makes an official announcement on Crawford.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Status remains unchanged•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Placed on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Exits game in first after queasy start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In the crease Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...