Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Seeks first win against Edmonton
Crawford will defend the home net in Monday's game against the Oilers, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
This is slightly surprising considering Crawford allowed nine goals over his first two starts while Robin Lehner looked better with 30 saves on 33 shots in his only gig. Crawford and the winless Blackhawks will look to halt the Edmonton's five-game winning streak, as the Oilers have busted out of the gate averaging 4.5 goals per contest.
