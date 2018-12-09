Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Set for battle with Habs

Crawford will work between the pipes as Sunday's home starter against the Canadiens, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford reportedly will be countered by Carey Price in this battle against a Habs team that ranks 12th in the NHL by virtue of averaging three goals per game on the road. The Blackhawks have lost six straight games, and while that's helping their case to try and land the 2019 first overall draft pick --- with Team USA star Jack Hughes expected to be the first player selected -- Crawford has been a poor fantasy option amid the team struggles.