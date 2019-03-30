Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Set to battle Kings

Crawford will start in goal on the road against the Kings on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The Kings rank 29th in home scoring at 2.61 goals per game, so the matchup is ripe for Crawford to try and unearth a gem against a poor offense. Chicago still requires a supernatural force to launch into playoff position, but the No. 1 goalie makes for a sneaky play in daily leagues due to the juicy matchup alone.