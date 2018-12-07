Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Set to face sizzling Golden Knights
Crawford will start Thursday night against Vegas, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Considering the Blackhawks played Wednesday, many felt the team would elect to start Cam Ward against the Golden Knights, but it will be Crawford making his 19th start Thursday. He'll be in tough against a team that's won seven of its last nine, whereas the 33-year-old netminder is winless in his last six starts and holds a 5-12-1 record on the season, along with a 3.16 GAA and .903 save percentage.
