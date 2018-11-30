Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Shaky outings continue

Crawford allowed six goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Chalk up another rough outing for Crawford who has now lost four in a row, allowing 18 goals over the four contests. The Blackhawks continue to struggle after having so much success in past seasons, meanwhile, Crawford has been a big reason behind the team's disappointing form in 2018-19. The 33-year-old goaltender now has a 5-10-1 record with a 3.18 GAA and a .901 save percentage.