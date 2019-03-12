Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Shines again against Coyotes

Crawford made 24 saves on 25 shots in an easy 7-1 victory over Arizona on Monday.

It hasn't been a great year for Crawford, but he has now posted back-to-back one-goal performances. However, given that his next opponent is the high-octane Maple Leafs, it might be wise to look in another direction on Wednesday rather than trust him in that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories