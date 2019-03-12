Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Shines again against Coyotes
Crawford made 24 saves on 25 shots in an easy 7-1 victory over Arizona on Monday.
It hasn't been a great year for Crawford, but he has now posted back-to-back one-goal performances. However, given that his next opponent is the high-octane Maple Leafs, it might be wise to look in another direction on Wednesday rather than trust him in that contest.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Coyotes on Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Posts 26 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins high-scoring affair•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Toppled by Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...