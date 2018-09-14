Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Should skate Friday
Crawford (upper body) is expected to take the ice Friday morning, Scott Powers of the Athletic reports.
A week after being on the ice for the first time since February, Crawford looks to be trending in the right direction for the regular season. Although he hasn't been facing shots in his recent on-ice sessions, getting back on the ice with his teammates would mark a huge step in his recovery, especially considering the All-Pro netminder hasn't played a game since Dec. 23 of 2017.
