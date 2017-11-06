Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Shutout streak ends against Habs
Crawford stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's loss to the Canadiens.
Jonathan Drouin netted a beautiful goal to end Crawford's shutout streak at just over 173 minutes. The 32-year-old netminder turned in another outstanding effort, but just so happened to get outdueled by youngster Charlie Lindgren at the other end. Crawford has been everything you could want in fantasy this season, posting a 7-5-0 record with a .945 save percentage. There aren't many better goaltenders out there. Keep him rolling.
