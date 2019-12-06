Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start in New Jersey

Crawford is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Devils, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.

Crawford has struggled recently, posting an 0-2-0 record while registering an ugly 4.28 GAA and .838 save percentage through his last three appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will try to get back on track and pick up his 250th career NHL victory in a favorable road matchup with a struggling New Jersey squad that's lost three straight games.

