Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start in New Jersey
Crawford is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Devils, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.
Crawford has struggled recently, posting an 0-2-0 record while registering an ugly 4.28 GAA and .838 save percentage through his last three appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will try to get back on track and pick up his 250th career NHL victory in a favorable road matchup with a struggling New Jersey squad that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets no support Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gives up two goals in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Buried by Avalanche•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In net against Avs•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Posts first shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.