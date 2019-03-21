Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday
Crawford is set to defend the cage at home versus the Flyers on Thursday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Crawford earned the Hawks at least a point in each of his previous six outings, as he is 5-0-1 with a 1.74 GAA. If the veteran netminder continues to perform to this level, Chicago could find itself challenging for a wild-card spot. Given what's on the line, it wouldn't be a shock to see Crawford take both games of the team's upcoming back-to-back against Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
