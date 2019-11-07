Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start

Crawford is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford faced a ton of rubber during his last start, and ultimately succumbed to the onslaught, surrendering four goals on 44 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to L.A. The 34-year-old backstop will attempt to get back in the win column in a home clash with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.67 goals per game on the road this campaign, 16th in the NHL.