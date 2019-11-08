Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Snaps winless skid

Crawford made 36 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Crawford had entered the night winless (0-2-1) in his last three starts, having given up four goals in each of those outings. Thursday marked just his second win of the season, but perhaps he's starting to turn the corner with 76 saves over the last two games. The 34-year-old is now 2-4-1 on the season with a 3.49 GAA and .901 save percentage heading into Saturday's game at Pittsburgh.