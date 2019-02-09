Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Spotted at practice

Crawford (concussion) joined his teammates for practice Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Crawford primarily worked on his own with goaltender coach Jimmy Waite during Saturday's session, but the fact that he was on the ice with his teammates at all is an encouraging sign of the progress he's made in his recovery. There's still no timetable for the 33-year-old netminder's return to game action, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. Another update on Crawford's status should surface once he's cleared to be a full participant in practice.