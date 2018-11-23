Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stacked against Bolts in Tampa
Crawford will defend the road goal against the Lightning on Friday.
This is a daunting matchup for Crawford and the Blackhawks, as the Lightning are ranked first in the league in goals per game at 3.73. However, the Lightning reportedly will counter with Louis Domingue, who's normally the secondary option for a Tampa team that is without Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) and is being iced for a sixth straight contest.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles continue•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Washington•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stellar performance Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves in loss to Kings•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...