Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stacked against Bolts in Tampa

Crawford will defend the road goal against the Lightning on Friday.

This is a daunting matchup for Crawford and the Blackhawks, as the Lightning are ranked first in the league in goals per game at 3.73. However, the Lightning reportedly will counter with Louis Domingue, who's normally the secondary option for a Tampa team that is without Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) and is being iced for a sixth straight contest.

