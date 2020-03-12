Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall against Sharks

Crawford stopped 34 shots in a 6-2 win over San Jose on Wednesday.

Crawford has been locked in as of late, holding his opponents to two goals in six of his last seven starts and posting a save percentage of .920 or better in eight of his last 10. The 35-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent season with a .917 save percentage in 40 appearances. He draws another favorable matchup Friday at home against Ottawa.