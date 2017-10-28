Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in 2-1 loss
Crawford saved 28 pf 30 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.
While the veteran has now lost consecutive games, Crawford still sports a rock-solid .936 save percentage and 2.12 GAA through nine starts. It'll be interesting to see how long he can maintain his current numbers, though. After a hot start, Chicago sports a 5-4-2 record and is likely closer to a middle-of-the pack club than a high-end one. Crawford still projects to be a strong fantasy asset in all settings, but like the team in front of him, the 32-year old netminder can see his best days in the rearview mirror. It's worth noting that the Blackhawks have allowed the second most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.1) at five-on-five this season, which definitely hurts Crawford's upside.
