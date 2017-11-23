Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in overtime loss

Crawford saved 35 out of 38 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Crawford performed very admirably against a barrage by arguably the league's best offense, but came up just short of the win Wednesday. The game serves as something of a microcosm of the season for the veteran goalie, as he's made huge saves for his team but has often been unable to pull out wins resulting from Chicago's inability to provide enough goal support on the other end of the ice.