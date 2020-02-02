Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in shootout win

Crawford matched his season high with 40 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Crawford was spectacular in his first game out of the All-Star break, rolling up a three-game winning streak for the first time all season. The 35-year-old has been locked in since the start of January, limiting his opponents to two goals or fewer in five of his six starts while posting a .935 save percentage. Crawford has put himself in position to earn more starts the rest of the way after being outplayed by Robin Lehner for much of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories