Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in shootout win

Crawford matched his season high with 40 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Crawford was spectacular in his first game out of the All-Star break, rolling up a three-game winning streak for the first time all season. The 35-year-old has been locked in since the start of January, limiting his opponents to two goals or fewer in five of his six starts while posting a .935 save percentage. Crawford has put himself in position to earn more starts the rest of the way after being outplayed by Robin Lehner for much of the season.