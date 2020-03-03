Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting against Anaheim
Crawford is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Ducks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Lightning and Panthers while posting an impressive 1.92 GAA and .949 save percentage. The 35-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a promising home matchup with an Anaheim club that's 12-17-4 on the road this year.
