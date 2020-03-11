Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting against San Jose
Crawford is slated to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game versus the Sharks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Crawford has been sharp recently, maintaining a 2.10 GAA and .922 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's posted a highly disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to insufficient goal support. The veteran backstop will try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a struggling San Jose team that's 12-18-3 on the road this year.
