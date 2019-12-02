Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting against St. Louis

Crawford will start Monday's game against the Blues, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford will be backed up by recent AHL call-up Kevin Lankinen, as Robin Lehner will miss the game due to flu-like symptoms. The Blues present a stiff test, as they sit third in the league-wide standings with 40 points.

