Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting against St. Louis
Crawford will start Monday's game against the Blues, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford will be backed up by recent AHL call-up Kevin Lankinen, as Robin Lehner will miss the game due to flu-like symptoms. The Blues present a stiff test, as they sit third in the league-wide standings with 40 points.
