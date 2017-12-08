Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Friday against Buffalo

Crawford (undisclosed) will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Sabres, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford has missed the Blackhawks' last three games due to an undisclosed injury, and Chicago has suffered losses in each one of those contests, so the veteran netminder's teammates will undoubtedly be overjoyed to see him back in goal Friday against Buffalo. Crawford will look to pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Sabres club that's only averaging 2.47 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.