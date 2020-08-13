Crawford will defend the blue paint during Thursday's Game 2 against the Golden Knights.

Crawford struggled in Game 1, surrendering four goals, two of which were of the "soft" variety, on 34 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 35-year-old vet will try to bounce back and help his team even up the series in a matchup with a Vegas squad that will be without Max Pacioretty (undisclosed). The Golden Knights' leading scorer during the regular season has been deemed unfit to play just one game after making his postseason debut.