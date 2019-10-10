Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting home opener
Crawford is slated to start Thursday's home opener against the Sharks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford wasn't great in Friday's season opener against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 38 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a San Jose team that will be desperate for a win after going 0-4-0 to start the campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 34 shots in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting season opener•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making preseason debut•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not in lineup for finale•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Early exit due to groin injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Leaves game without obvious cause•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.