Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting home opener

Crawford is slated to start Thursday's home opener against the Sharks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford wasn't great in Friday's season opener against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 38 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a San Jose team that will be desperate for a win after going 0-4-0 to start the campaign.