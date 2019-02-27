Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Anaheim

Crawford will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks.

Crawford has been sidelined for over two months due to a concussion, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off during his return to action Wednesday. However, the Blackhawks couldn't have picked a better opponent for Crawford to face in his first game back, as the Ducks are only averaging 2.16 goals per game this campaign, which is good for worst in the NHL.