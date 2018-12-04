Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Anaheim

Crawford will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Crawford played pretty well in his last start Sunday against the Flames, stopping 38 of 41 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 11th loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his five-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Anaheim team that's won four straight games.