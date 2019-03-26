Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona

Crawford will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Coyotes, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford was sharp in his last start Sunday against Colorado, turning aside 19 of 20 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 34-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 14th win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Arizona club that's lost five straight games.