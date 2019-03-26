Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona
Crawford will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Coyotes, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford was sharp in his last start Sunday against Colorado, turning aside 19 of 20 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 34-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 14th win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Arizona club that's lost five straight games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets revenge versus Avs•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Avalanche on Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls to Avalanche•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending road net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Outdueled by Hart•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...