Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Calgary
Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flames, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford struggled in his last start Wednesday against Vancouver, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The 33-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a hot Flames team that's won three consecutive games.
